Podcast – Euthanasia

Euthanasia: It’s one of those topics that people seem to have an opinion on, whether they support it, don’t support it, or remain resolutely undecided. As New Zealand debates ACT MP David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill (the closing date for submissions is midnight on Tuesday, 06 March 2018), hear from advocates both for and against euthanasia and assisted dying.

Voices against euthanasia and assisted dying

- Jane Silloway Smith (Director, Every Life Research Unit): Overview

- Richard McLeod (Principal, McLeod and Associates): Legal arguments

- Dr Amanda Landers (Immediate Past Chair, Australian and New Zealand Society of Palliative Medicine): Medical arguments

- Nuk Korako (National List MP, Port Hills): A Māori perspective

Voices for euthanasia and assisted dying

- Maryan Street (President, End-of-Life Choice Society NZ): Overview

- Andrew Butler (Litigation Partner, Russell McVeagh): Legal arguments

- Matt Vickers (husband of campaigner Lecretia Seales): Personal story

