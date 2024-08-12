Podcast – Pūrākau

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Guests Tania Cliffe-Tautari and Isla Huia discuss why pūrākau - stories and storytelling - are fundamental to Te Ao Māori, and how they are and might be utilised as tools for empowerment.
Show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air.
Transcript pūrākau
