Podcast – Sportswashing

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are being labelled the 'most equitable' and the 'greenest' Games in history. However, as occurs at all major sporting events, human rights violations are taking place too, including France's controversial ban on women athletes wearing the hijab and the unprecedented use of surveillance technologies.

Guests Holly Thorpe (Waikato University), Frankie Barclay (Amnesty International New Zealand) and David Rutherford (Tūhana Business and Human Rights) talk us through the concept of sportswashing - the use of sport by corporations and governments to distract from social or environmental rights violations - and emphasise the responsibilities of athletes, sports bodies, fans and the media to raise our voices to call out sportswashing.

Find out more

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: