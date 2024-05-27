Podcast – Human rights in Palestine

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

What was the human rights situation like in Palestine before 7 October 2023, when conflict broke out? And what is the situation like now, more than six months on?

Maha Elmadani and Yasser Abdul-Aal, two Palestinians living in Christchurch, and Tim Williams, a Christchurch local who lived for many years in Palestine, help us understand some of the deeply complex political, economic, social and cultural issues of the region. This show is a must-listen for anyone wanting to learn more about the humanitarian crisis currently unfolding.

