Podcast – Human rights in Palestine

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
What was the human rights situation like in Palestine before 7 October 2023, when conflict broke out? And what is the situation like now, more than six months on?
Maha Elmadani and Yasser Abdul-Aal, two Palestinians living in Christchurch, and Tim Williams, a Christchurch local who lived for many years in Palestine, help us understand some of the deeply complex political, economic, social and cultural issues of the region. This show is a must-listen for anyone wanting to learn more about the humanitarian crisis currently unfolding.
Transcript - Human rights in Palestine
Find out more in our collection
- Find titles about Palestine
- Find titles about Human rights in Palestine
- Find articles on human rights in Palestine (access with your library card & password / PIN)
Mentioned in this episode
- Oslo Accords Wikipedia
- Abraham Accords Wikipedia
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.
