Podcast – Human rights in Palestine

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

What was the human rights situation like in Palestine before 7 October 2023, when conflict broke out? And what is the situation like now, more than six months on?
Maha Elmadani and Yasser Abdul-Aal, two Palestinians living in Christchurch, and Tim Williams, a Christchurch local who lived for many years in Palestine, help us understand some of the deeply complex political, economic, social and cultural issues of the region. This show is a must-listen for anyone wanting to learn more about the humanitarian crisis currently unfolding.

 

Transcript - Human rights in Palestine

Catalogue record for Protecting Human Rights in Occupied Palestine: Working Through the United NationsCatalogue record for Preventing PalestineCatalogue record for Pay no heed to the rocketsCatalogue record for The Ethnic Cleansing of PalestineCatalogue record for Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East ConflictCatalogue record for Tracing homelandsCatalogue record for The Last Earth: a Palestinian StoryCatalogue record for Palestine Hijacked: How Zionism Forged An Apartheid State From River to SeaThe U.N. Should Admit Palestine as a Full Member State: A Debate streaming videoCatalogue record for A half century of occupationCatalogue record for The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and ResistanceCatalogue record for Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History

