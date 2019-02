Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Period poverty occurs when women and girls are unable to afford menstrual products. Join advocates Julie Chapman (KidsCan), Dani Barrington (Leeds University), Olie Body (Wā Collective) and Laura O'Dwyer (University of Canterbury Students' Association) as they debate the human rights implications of period poverty and underscore the importance of breaking down taboos around periods.

Part I: Defining period poverty; scale and 'cost' of the problem

Part II: Human rights implications - impact on education, dignity, health, stress

Part III: Initiatives to address period poverty - distribution of products, tax; menstrual products as essential not luxury items; looking forward

