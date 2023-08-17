Portraits of an unidentified bridesmaid: Picturing Canterbury

Page 55 of photo album. Left: Full length view of an unidentified bride standing outside a house holding a flower bouquet. Right: An unidentified bridesmaid standing outside a house, holding a bouquet of flowers. Possibly about 1957.

Do you know the name of this woman? Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of weddings in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos