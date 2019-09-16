Positive Ageing Expo – Monday 30 September 2019

The Positive Ageing Expo will be held at Papanui High School, and promises to be a fun day combining information about services for older adults. Entry is free, and there will be entertainment on site.

Exhibitors will cover areas such as:

Health and wellbeing

Recreation

Staying safe

Nutrition

Social opportunities

Transport options

Staff from various units of the Christchurch City Council will also be there. Pop down and see the stand from Christchurch City Libraries. Library staff will be available to chat about the many ways in which we can help you enjoy our vast selection of print, audio and eResources.

This year the mobile Discovery Wall will be at the Expo so come along to the library stand and have a look.

Papanui High School, Monday 30 September 9am to 2.30pm

On site gold coin parking

Library resources for older people

We have many resources and services that can be of use to older people, including: Audiobooks; eBooks; Large Print books; eMagazines; DVDs with subtitles or captions for the hearing impaired

Find our more about library services for older adults.

Library events for older people

Community connections for adults

Classes and programmes for adults offered in our Learning Centres.

Classes and programmes for adults offered in our Learning Centres. GenConnect

Informal tech instruction for seniors provided by high school students at Upper Riccarton and Papanui libraries.

Find out more

Almost 700 million people are now over the age of 60. By 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 percent of the world’s population, will be 60 or older. According to Statistics New Zealand, here in Aotearoa by 2051, there will be over 1.14 million people aged 65 years and over. They are expected to make up 25.5 percent (or 1 in every 4) of all New Zealanders (4.49 million). That's a significant group of part of why the United Nations has an official International Day of Older Persons, and why Christchurch City Council has an Ageing Together Policy.