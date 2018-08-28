Quick Questions with Laurie Winkless – WORD Christchurch

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2018 (Wednesday 29 August to Sunday 2 September).

Laurie Winkless is a physicist-turned-science-writer. After a research career in materials science at Britain’s National Physical Laboratory, her first book, Science and the City, was published worldwide by Bloomsbury. Laurie’s second book, Sticky, is in the works.

What are you looking forward to doing in Christchurch?

I'm looking forward to exploring Hagley Park and the Botanic Gardens, and finding some of the famous street art dotted around the city

What do you think about libraries?

My local library changed my life! As soon as I started to show an interest in books - before I could read - my parents brought me to the library. There, I found my happy place. Without that access, I doubt I'd have written my own book. Even today, I'm at my most comfortable when surrounded by books. Libraries have just as important today as they always have been. As our cities grow, and populations spread, libraries act as the heart of the community, opening the world to readers, young and old. Librarians, too, offer an incredible, vital service

What would be your desert island book?

I can't possibly pick just one!

Share a surprising fact about yourself.

Here are a few: I come from a stage-school family, so I can sing and dance

I used to collect stamps

I've done a parachute jump

I am obsessed with trains

