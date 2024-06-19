Doc Edge Festival 2024 – What’s on at Tūranga: 21 to 30 June

Doc Edge Festival 2024 is on in Christchurch from 20 to 30 June. There will be free, bookable tours at Tūranga of family-friendly selections focused on cultural storytelling and impact topics.

Doc Edge Immersive Exhibition Opening Event (free, bookings required)

Friday 21 June 6pm to 7.30pm

Tautoru/TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Meet visiting creatives, and the Doc Edge team, at this relaxed and social celebration of creativity and community. Join us to experience a taster of immersive VR and preview striking Exhibition visuals.

Guest speakers: Adrian Clark (UC Digital Screen Campus) and Alex Lee (Doc Edge Director)

Entry is free, but please register to attend.

Refreshments and light snacks will be served.

64 Ways of Being | Panel discussion (free, all welcome)

Saturday 22 June 1.30pm to 2.20pm

He Hononga |Connection, Ground floor

Join us at Tūranga, to hear from the dynamic team behind 64 Ways of Being. The panel will discuss their experience of being involved with 64 Ways of Being, the importance of art in telling our stories and the value of research and evaluation.

The panel includes:

Kris Herbert - Project Coordinator

Vanessa Gray [Ngāi Tūāhuriri] - Creative and Cultural advisor

Kophie Su’a-Hulsbosc - Ōtautahi street artist and designer

Ben Brown - Poet (via Zoom)

Aramiha Harwood [Ngāti Rangi, Ngā Puhi] - Research Fellow RMIT, Melbourne

Steve Matthewman - Senior Lecturer in Sociology, University of Auckland

Kate Finnerty - Urban Play Coordinator with Gap Filler

64 Ways of Being is an urban art experience that uses location-specific participatory artworks, game design and stories to bring the streets, parks and Ōtākaro Avon to life via mixed reality. Players will explore the streets of Ōtautahi and be guided through the city and along the banks of the Ōtākaro. Along the way, players are prompted to reimagine the world through urban play. This project draws together Indigenous knowledge and the diverse stories of our city through playable public art, and encourages people to engage with the city in new ways. This collaboration also supports long-term strategic research and evaluation of the social and/or cultural benefits of the urban play experience.

Gap Filler collaborated with Dr Troy Innocent from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Future Play Lab to create 64 Ways of Being.

The project is funded by the Australian Research Council. Smart Christchurch (CCC) and ChristchurchNZ.



The artist panel will be followed by a tour of the experience with the makers.

Free Tours (bookings required)

Cultural Impact Stories: Digital Storytelling

Join Doc Edge for a tour of 6 Cultural Impact Stories in Tūranga.

Book for a free session Sunday 23, Tuesday 25, Thursday 27, and Saturday 29 June (1.30pm to 3.30pm)

The stories you will encounter on this tour:

Atuatanga

Wiremu Grace | 2024 VR Game | New Zealand

Virtual reality guides you deep into a Māori world view, showing future destruction if action is not taken. Using cutting edge technology from Meta Quest and the Unreal Engine, you will see, hear and feel the journey of the Atua.

Knowledge Flows

Johnson Witehira |2022 | Mixed Immersive | New Zealand

He pīriti mai i te Ao Matihiko ki Te Ao Māori. The global indigenous-led project explores how digital and new media art, constructed through innovative workshops and symposia, creates new paradigms for indigenous community engagement. Experience new adaptations of some of these digital artworks through pop- up projector activations.

Maui Studios AR Graphic Novels

Vincent Egan, Madison Henry-Ryan| 2020 – Now | AR Interactive | New Zealand

The stories and resources shared in the augmented reality graphic novels made by Māui Studios give viewers a glimpse into the beauty and richness of te ao Māori. This is done through the keystones of whakapapa and te reo and offer unique perspectives into Māori culture by retelling iwi and kaumātua stories in a contemporary format.

Pacific Dance NZ MOANA

Ed Davis, Iosefa Enari | 2024 |VR Film | Aotearoa NZ (PP4)

The project presents two worldviews of Pacific culture in Aotearoa through dance and camera, captured by cinematographer Ed Davis and director Iosefa Enari.

1) Tala Tu'upua explores the relevance of Tongan mythology in Aotearoa. Choreographed by Losaline Tupou.

2) Unheard Of is a solo work by NZ-born Samoan contemporary dancer Laifa James Ta'ala, shot in a single take.

Reimagined Volume II: Mahal

Michael Ternasky-Holland | 2023 | VR Film | United States

Inspired by Philippine mythology, the story focuses on Apolaki, Mayari, Tala, and Hanan, the four immortal children of the recently passed creator god, Bathala. As each of these deities wrestle with the grief of losing Bathala, their all-powerful actions create ripples in the universe.

Waka Hourua

Priyan Jayamaha | 2024 | AR Game | New Zealand

The educational board game is designed for children to play and discover the early Polynesian migration and navigation. The project goes beyond traditional board games, integrating augmented reality to create an immersive and interactive play experience.

Community Impact stories: Digital Storytelling

Join Doc Edge for a tour of 6 Community Impact Stories in Tūranga.

Book for a free session Monday 24, Wednesday 26, Friday 28 June (1.30pm to 3.30pm)

The stories you will encounter on this tour:

64 Ways of Being

Gap Filler, Kris Herbert, Troy Innocent, Vanessa Gray| 2024

64 Ways of Being is an urban art experience that brings Ōtautahi Christchurch's lanes, streets, parks and river to life via audio stories and augmented reality – to create a conversation with the city about its past, present and future. Players are guided along the banks of the Ōtakaro Avon and through the labyrinth of the city. Along the way, players are prompted to reimagine the world through urban play.

Idyll

Demi Schanzel | 2023 | MMO | Game New Zealand

Best enjoyed after a long day away, the project is a small social world designed around kinder forms of online conversation and connection. Wander around a gentle pastoral island, strike up small conversations with other passing players, and even toss out small letters into the wide-open blue oceans of the internet.

Kabaret

Gina Thorstensen | 2023 | VR Game | Norway

Immerse yourself in an interactive experience that delves into the intricate world of coral's synchronised reproduction resonates with the poignant worries of a solitary shrimp contemplating the uncertain future of its habitat.

Line Rider

Boštjan Cadež | 2024 | VR Game | Slovenia

Try the new virtual reality (VR) version of the classic game “Line Rider”. The original game was created in September 2006 by Boštjan Čadež, a Slovenian student. Soon after its initial appearance on DeviantArt, the game became an internet phenomenon, and now Boštjan has made this VR version for a new generation of players.

Natalies Trifecta

Natalie Paneng |2023 | VR Interactive | South Africa

This interactive piece transports the viewer through the different worlds of the multi-disciplinary artist, Natalie Paneng, as they explore her physical studio, virtual gallery and digital dreamscape to experience the whole trifecta.

Night Creatures

Isobel Knowles, Van Sowerwine | 2023 | AR Interactive | Australia

The project is an augmented reality experience celebrating the energy, connection, and intimacy of the film festival queue via animated cinema-goers who take the form of fruit bats. Eight well-dressed stop-motion puppets talk to you about their cinema favourites.

