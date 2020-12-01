Read Local: Great New Zealand eBooks from Wheelers

The summer holiday period is getting close, so now is the time to start thinking about what to read. My suggestion is to read local and the easiest way to do this is to check Wheelers ePlatform. We have eBooks covering a huge range of New Zealanders - from politicians like Jacinda or Judith, to NZ artists like Colin McCahon and Ralph Hotere. There are some sporting greats covered too, including Sir Edmund Hillary, Steven Adams and Kieran Read. Check out this list of the latest eBooks by - or about - New Zealanders.









































View Full List