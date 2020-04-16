LibraryFromHome – Manga & Anime

Stuck at home and missing that sweet, sweet rush of joy a new volume of manga brings? Claire, your friendly neighbourhood youth librarian has got you covered! Here are some websites to sate your manga and anime cravings.

Disclaimer

Some of the websites listed have options to subscribe to access more chapters and content, or outright buy a book. This is a good thing. Mangaka (manga artists) work incredibly hard for very little pay, and buying books or subscriptions is an excellent way of showing appreciation and ensuring that they can continue doing what they do. That being said, there is a lot of free content you can enjoy as well, with ads that collect revenue.

Websites that offer you the latest manga for free are likely scanlations, which are not legal and negatively impact the manga industry. So, keep on reading to see where you can access stuff that avoids that!

Shonen Jump & Manga Plus

Shonen Jump Weekly is arguably the biggest manga magazine in the world. Every week they release new chapters of great series, such as One Piece, Demon Slayer, and My Hero Academia. The best part of its website is you can read the first three chapters and latest three chapters for FREE. No sign-up, no subscription, no nothing. This is great if you’re keeping up to date, or just want a taster to see if a series is for you. Alternatively, you can sign up to their subscription service, which is super cheap.

Manga Plus is by the same company and offers pretty much an identical service, only without the paid element. They will show only the chapters that you can read for free, and when the next chapter is due to come out. Handy.

ComicWalker

ComicWalker is the manga reading website launched by Kadokawa Company, who own series such as Kageru Daze and Angel Beats! Heavens Door. While some of the more popular series only have the first three chapters available for free, some of their lesser-known and older series are fully free and available to read without the need to sign-up. Just click the tab that says Free Comics and get reading!

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is an American distributor of manga and anime. Their website features many, many series for both manga and anime. For manga, you can read the first chapter of popular titles such as Attack on Titan or Fairy Tail for free, but a subscription is needed to access their ‘vault.’

The real gem in this is their anime selection. Excellent series like Haikyuu!! and My Hero Academia are free to watch up until the latest episode, which requires a subscription to access.

AnimeLab

Brought to you by MadMan Entertainment, AnimeLab is your one-stop shop for excellent free anime. Sign-up is free, and gets you access to tons of shows. Want to binge on One Punch Man or Assassination Classroom? They have it! Feel like taking a trip down nostalgia lane with Digimon or Inuyasha? They have that too! What a time to be alive!

