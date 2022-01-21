Reading Challenge for 2022

Try our Reading Challenge. Stretch your reading comfort zone by selecting books in 25 different categories provided below. Try some of the searches you can run in NoveList Plus to find books you may never have found otherwise, then the title will have link to automatically search Christchurch City Libraries catalogue.

The categories cover a variety of genres, age levels, and formats to give you direction but also provide flexibility. You can commit to the beginning level (12 books) or go for the advanced level (24 books). Try NoveList Plus to find some books you might not have thought about reading, try some challenges below by finding books in NoveList or from our catalogue.

Here is the 2022 Reading Challenge:

Need help searching for books? We’ve added some NoveList tips below, but you can also look through some of the other resources we have available for you: