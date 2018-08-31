Recent necrology, August 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently
Kofi Annan, 1938-2018
Ghanaian diplomat, UN Secretary-General
Harlan Ellison, 1934-2018
Science fiction writer
Aretha Franklin, 1942-2018
Legendary American singer and songwriter, the Queen of Soul
Reinhart Langer, 1921-2018
Renowned botanist
V. S. Naipaul, 1932-2018
Caribbean writer and Nobel Laureate
Baden Norris, 1927-2018
Author who was the driving force behind the Lyttelton Museum
Warwick Roger, 1945-2018
Innovative NZ journalist, founder of Metro magazine
Neil Simon, 1927-2018
American playwright, screenwriter and author