Recent necrology, August 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Kofi Annan, 1938-2018
    Ghanaian diplomat, UN Secretary-General
  • Aretha Franklin, 1942-2018
    Legendary American singer and songwriter, the Queen of Soul

Interventions ShatterdayRespect Pasture Plants and Pastures of New Zealand

  • Baden Norris, 1927-2018
    Author who was the driving force behind the Lyttelton Museum
  • Neil Simon, 1927-2018
    American playwright, screenwriter and author

A House for Mr Biswas United to Protect The Other Side The Neil Simon Collection

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries