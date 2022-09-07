Recent necrology, August 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

Raymond Briggs, 1934-2022

British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author

Joseph Delaney, 1945-2022

English author, known for his dark fantasy series Spook's

Judith Durham, 1943-2022

Australian singer, songwriter and musician, lead singer of The Seekers

Mikhail Gorbachev, 1931-2022

Russian and Soviet politician, the eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union

Olivia Newton-John, 1948-2022

British-Australian singer, actress, and activist

Wolfgang Petersen, 1941-2022

German film director, producer and screenwriter

Margaret Urlich, 1965-2022

Australian based New Zealand singer formerly of kiwi bands Peking Man and When the cat's away.