Recent necrology, August 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Raymond Briggs, 1934-2022
British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author
-
Joseph Delaney, 1945-2022
English author, known for his dark fantasy series Spook's
-
Judith Durham, 1943-2022
Australian singer, songwriter and musician, lead singer of The Seekers
-
Mikhail Gorbachev, 1931-2022
Russian and Soviet politician, the eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union
-
Olivia Newton-John, 1948-2022
British-Australian singer, actress, and activist
-
Wolfgang Petersen, 1941-2022
German film director, producer and screenwriter
-
Margaret Urlich, 1965-2022
Australian based New Zealand singer formerly of kiwi bands Peking Man and When the cat's away.
-
Miles Warren, 1929-2022
Legendary architect behind some of New Zealand's most well-known buildings. Browse our page on Sir Miles