Recent necrology, August 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Raymond Briggs, 1934-2022
    British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author
  • Joseph Delaney, 1945-2022
    English author, known for his dark fantasy series Spook's
  • Mikhail Gorbachev, 1931-2022
    Russian and Soviet politician, the eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union

When the wind blows Raymond Briggs The Spook's apprentice Diamond night Gorbachev: his life and times

  • Margaret Urlich, 1965-2022
    Australian based New Zealand singer formerly of kiwi bands Peking Man and When the cat's away.

Don't stop believin' Grease The neverending story The great New Zealand songbook Brutal beauty

