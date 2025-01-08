Recent necrology, December 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Marshall Brickman, 1939-2024
American screenwriter and director
-
Jimmy Carter, 1924-2024
39th American President
-
Nikki Giovanni, 1943-2024
American poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator
-
Helen Hughes, 1929-2024
New Zealand botanist and the first Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment
-
Martin Lodge, 1954-2024
New Zealand composer
-
Manmohan Singh, 1932-2024
Indian politician, economist, academic, bureaucrat and Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014
-
Chris Pickrill, 1948-2024
Christchurch senior executive, appointed head of Christchurch Development Corporation in 1996
-
Silvia Pinal, 1931-2024
Mexican actress of theatre and cinema
