Recent necrology, December 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Nikki Giovanni, 1943-2024
    American poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator
  • Helen Hughes, 1929-2024
    New Zealand botanist and the first Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment

  • Manmohan Singh, 1932-2024
    Indian politician, economist, academic, bureaucrat and Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014
  • Chris Pickrill, 1948-2024
    Christchurch senior executive, appointed head of Christchurch Development Corporation in 1996
  • Silvia Pinal, 1931-2024
    Mexican actress of theatre and cinema

