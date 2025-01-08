Recent necrology, December 2024

Some well-known people who have died recently

Marshall Brickman, 1939-2024

American screenwriter and director

Jimmy Carter, 1924-2024

39th American President

Nikki Giovanni, 1943-2024

American poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator

Helen Hughes, 1929-2024

New Zealand botanist and the first Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment

Martin Lodge, 1954-2024

New Zealand composer

Manmohan Singh, 1932-2024

Indian politician, economist, academic, bureaucrat and Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014

Chris Pickrill, 1948-2024

Christchurch senior executive, appointed head of Christchurch Development Corporation in 1996