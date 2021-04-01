Selwyn Goal Keeper, Peter Bodeker: Picturing Canterbury

Goal keeper for Selwyn hockey team, Peter Bodeker, during a match wearing a mask covering his face to protect him against fiercely struck shots for goal. 15 July 1980.

Do you have any photographs of hockey in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information