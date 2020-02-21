Shed Stash Swap at New Brighton Library, Saturday 29 February and Sunday 1 March

In a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, where increasing demands on our time threaten to squeeze leisure pursuits almost to vanishing point, many of us are seeking solace in the simple pleasures to be found in our sheds, and why not? Why not retreat to the comfort and safety of the shed to immerse ourselves in the delight of making things? The therapeutic effects of crafting beautiful objects are well established, and mending, upcycling, and repurposing broken things will be key to reducing our consumption in the face of climate emergency, biodiversity loss, plastic pollution, and dwindling resources, so time spent in the shed is time well spent, both for the planet and for ourselves. In any case, as Bertrand Russell once said, “Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time”, and where better to waste that time than in a shed?

On Saturday, February 29 (Leap Day!) and Sunday, March 1, shedders everywhere are invited to come along to New Brighton Library for a Shed Stash Swap. Bring along your fixings, fastenings, and other small items that are surplus to requirements and find new treasures that could be just the right thing for your next project. This is part of the Libraries’ Sustainable Living Series of events, and what better way to find new homes and purposes for other people's discarded junk?

We can’t take tools, timber, large or dangerous items, old paint, or anything grubby, but who knows, maybe a chance encounter with another shedder will lead to other opportunities for swapping stuff around? Shedding can be a solitary pursuit, but it’s even more fun when it becomes a shared social experience among like-minded people. (If you’re male, and keen to get together with other shedders in your area check out MenzShed.) So next weekend, why not step out of your shed for a while and come along to New Brighton Library and see what you can find?

If you’re keen for something to read while you’re in your shed, why not pick up a book or two from the library? Here’s a short list of shed-related reading to inspire you…

List created by robcruickshank

Books about sheds, the people who inhabit them, and the things they do there.

Your first shed project - build a shed.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/995329037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Book of Shed<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The subtitle says it all. A personal journey into shedism.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/896402037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Dark Night of the Shed<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

A classic much loved picture book for children.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/326477037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Grandpa's Shed<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

One person's solution to a personal housing crisis.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1089415037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Homesick<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Not a book, but streaming video. "A delightful journey into the obsessive world of the backyard inventor".



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1082589037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Inventions From The Shed<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Tiny sheds that you could make in your own shed.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1048238037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline"><span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

"50 inspiring sheds, and their owners"



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/908024037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">My Shed and How It Was Built<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Sheds aren't just for men you know!



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/977088037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">She Sheds<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

A photographic exploration and celebration of the Australian shed.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/869915037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Shed<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The classic magazine for shed lovers. Also available electronically on RBDigital.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/496613037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Shed<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

...as if you need another reason.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1089818037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Shedonism<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Why should men have all the sheds? 80 inspiring women show us their sheds.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/849295037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">A Woman's Shed<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

View Full List

At Tūranga, we have lots of equipment for making things in our Production Studio on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4. This is the next best thing to your own shed, with Open Creative Times throughout the week when you can meet other makers and get help with our equipment.

Happy shedding!