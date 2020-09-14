Te Wiki o te Reo Māori – Māori Language Week 2020

This year Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) will run from 14 ki 20 Mahuru (14 to 20 September).

The theme is:

Kia Kaha te Reo Māori - Let's make the Māori language strong

Join in with Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi (Christchurch City Libraries) and our efforts to strengthen te reo Māori.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori events at the library

For kids/whānau

During te wiki our normal Wā Kōrero (Storytime) sessions for preschoolers will have added stories and songs in te reo Māori.

Practise with other learners at the weekly Kawhe & Kōrero session at New Brighton Library

Te Reo Māori at the library

Our māu e tuku (self issue) machines will display in te reo Māori as their default option for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Ask our friendly staff if you need some assistance.

Taonga Hunt

Kia ora tamariki mā! Explore Ōtautahi Christchurch and improve your te reo Māori with this fun taonga hunt. Pick up your copy at Tūranga, Christchurch Art Gallery, Canterbury Museum, Botanic Gardens or the Arts Centre, or download the Taonga Hunt [11MB PDF], and begin the adventure. Complete all the activities and earn yourself a free kids size hot chocolate at Universo Cafe. Namunamuā!

Trail runs from Monday 14 September to Sunday 11 October.

More events in Ōtautahi during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori – Māori Language Moment

Be one in a million by joining Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori – a Māori language moment that aims to bring together 1 million New Zealanders ‘speaking, singing and celebrating te reo at the same time’. You can sign up online with your workplace, school or group, send in photos, videos, and ideas of the ways in which you plan to celebrate te reo.

Te Wā Ruku Reo Māori is happening at 12pm on Monday 14 September – not a moment to miss!

E toru ngā kiriata i te Wiki o te Reo Māori / Three films for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

Te Puna o Waiwhetū (Christchurch Art Gallery) is hosting a free screening of three films, each by artists Shannon Te Ao, Louise Potiki Bryant, Bridget Reweti and Terri Te Tau, on Saturday 19 September at 3pm.

Mahuru Māori

If you are interested in challenging yourself to consciously speak more reo Māori, you may like to register to participate in Mahuru Māori, an initiative which aims to promote, support and normalise everyday usage of te reo Māori. Explore the challenge and register online.

Find Te Reo Māori resources at the library

There are many resources available for anyone wanting to strengthen their te reo Māori knowledge, for both adults and children.

In our catalogue

We've also made lists of modern classic picture books in Te Reo Māori and Māori stories for older children.

Some other places you might like to try include:

If you know of other resources, events or initiatives in Ōtautahi to help people celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, please feel free to let us know about them in the comments below.

Clare Logan

Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga