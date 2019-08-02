The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap 2019

Got some home-saved (or leftover bought) seeds to share? Pop them in at one of our participating libraries and we'll put them out for everyone to share. See your local library's Great Library Seed Swap listing to find out where and when.

This is for everyone! Don't worry if you don't have any seeds to share this year, you might next year. We welcome vegetable, herb, flower, native and heritage seeds - and you can even bring any spare seedlings you have potted up.

Seeds can be dropped in any time before or during seed swap times - if you're bringing in seedlings, please drop them off at the beginning of the week.

Grow those seeds, save new seeds, and share your surplus next year! Thank you and happy gardening.

The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap: Where and when

Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre

Monday 2 to Sunday 8 September (during library opening hours)

View in calendar

Shirley Library

Friday 6 September and Saturday 7 September (during library opening hours)

View in calendar

Shirley Library 36 Marshland Road (by the Palms Mall)

Fendalton Library

Saturday 7 September and Monday 9 September (during library opening hours)

View in calendar

Fendalton Library 4 Jeffreys Road (corner Clyde and Jeffreys Roads)

Lyttelton Library

Saturday 7 to Saturday 14 September (during library opening hours)

View in calendar

Lyttelton Library 18 Canterbury Street

Hornby Library

Monday 9 September, 2pm to 5pm

View in calendar

Hornby Library 8 Goulding Avenue

Redwood Library

Friday 13 September, 10am to 6pm and Saturday 14 September, 10am to 1pm

Tūranga

Saturday 14 September, 10am to 5pm

View in calendar

Tūranga 60 Cathedral Square

Linwood Library at Eastgate

Saturday 14 to Sunday 22 September (during library opening hours).

View in calendar

Linwood Library 1st Floor Eastgate Shopping Centre, Buckleys Road

Papanui Library

Saturday 21 September, 10am to 4pm

View in calendar

Papanui Library 35 Langdons Road (corner Langdons Road & Restell Street)

South Library

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September, 10am to 2pm

View in calendar

South Library 66 Colombo Street (corner Hunter Terrace and Colombo Street)

Parklands Library

Monday 23 to Saturday 28 September (during library opening hours)

View in calendar

Parklands Library 46 Queenspark Drive

Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

Monday 23 to Saturday 28 September (during library opening hours)

View in calendar

Find out more

Want to find out more about seeds and gardening? Visit our page about gardens and gardening and explore the books, magazines, and eMagazines in our collection.