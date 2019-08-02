The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap 2019

Got some home-saved (or leftover bought) seeds to share? Pop them in at one of our participating libraries and we'll put them out for everyone to share. See your local library's Great Library Seed Swap listing to find out where and when.
This is for everyone! Don't worry if you don't have any seeds to share this year, you might next year. We welcome vegetable, herb, flower, native and heritage seeds - and you can even bring any spare seedlings you have potted up.
Seeds can be dropped in any time before or during seed swap times - if you're bringing in seedlings, please drop them off at the beginning of the week.
Grow those seeds, save new seeds, and share your surplus next year! Thank you and happy gardening.
The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap: Where and when
Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre
Monday 2 to Sunday 8 September (during library opening hours)
Shirley Library
Friday 6 September and Saturday 7 September (during library opening hours)
Fendalton Library
Saturday 7 September and Monday 9 September (during library opening hours)
Lyttelton Library
Saturday 7 to Saturday 14 September (during library opening hours)
Hornby Library
Monday 9 September, 2pm to 5pm
Redwood Library
Friday 13 September, 10am to 6pm and Saturday 14 September, 10am to 1pm
Tūranga
Saturday 14 September, 10am to 5pm
Linwood Library at Eastgate
Saturday 14 to Sunday 22 September (during library opening hours).
Papanui Library
Saturday 21 September, 10am to 4pm
South Library
Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September, 10am to 2pm
Parklands Library
Monday 23 to Saturday 28 September (during library opening hours)
Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
Monday 23 to Saturday 28 September (during library opening hours)
Find out more
Want to find out more about seeds and gardening? Visit our page about gardens and gardening and explore the books, magazines, and eMagazines in our collection.