The Rangiora Fire Station, North Canterbury: Picturing Canterbury

The fire brigade was formed in 1874. The sheds at left were built in 1877 to house the engines. The bell tower was built in 1896 to replace an old one.

The Rangiora Fire Station, North Canterbury

