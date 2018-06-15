The Rangiora Fire Station, North Canterbury: Picturing Canterbury

The Rangiora Fire Station, North Canterbury [ca. 1900].

The fire brigade was formed in 1874. The sheds at left were built in 1877 to house the engines. The bell tower was built in 1896 to replace an old one.

Do you have any photographs of fire stations in Christchurch and Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Kete Christchurch is a collection of photographs and stories about Christchurch and Canterbury, past and present. Anyone can join and contribute.

Visit Kete Christchurch

View more Picturing Canterbury posts

The Rangiora Fire Station, North Canterbury

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/408413037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Rangiora Fire Station, North Canterbury</a>

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation