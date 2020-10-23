Tokelau Language Week Craft – Taulima

Malo ni! Tokelau Language Week - Te vaiaho o te gagana Tokelau 2020 is on from Sunday 25 October – Saturday 31 October.

Here is a Tokelau Language Week Craft from Tiresa:

Taulima

Taulima is part of Tokelauan traditional, cultural wear. These bracelets are normally worn by both males and females, during Tokelauan dance performances. Here is how to make your very own Taulima.

What you need:

Needle

String/ Wool

Ribbon – 2 different colours

Scissors

Take string or wool and measure around your wrists. Once happy with the length, cut with your scissors.



Thread string or wool through needle and have the needle in the middle of string or wool. Now tie a knot at the end.



Cut lengths of ribbon and thread needle through



Alternate colours and tie ends of wool together.



Wear on wrist



Download the Taulima craft activity [411KB PDF]

Tiresa, Librarian - Pasifika

Tuakiri,Tūranga