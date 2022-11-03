Tūranga Study Hall in November and December, and other study spaces at libraries

Are you looking for a place to study for the exams? The following spaces in Tūranga have been booked until 15 December for you to study, discuss, and prepare:

The Study Hall will be at either of these three locations; ask staff on Hapori | Community, Level 1 to find out what study space is available:

  • Auaha Hīhī / Spark Place, on He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor
  • or Ngā Purapura / Activity Room,
  • or Tautoru / TSB Space, on Hapori | Community, Level 1

Wāhi Mauritau / Quiet Place and Wāhi Rangahau / Study rooms

Some areas in Tūranga are set aside for reading and study.

The Quiet Place on Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3 is for quiet reading and study. Please respect your fellow library users by keeping noise to a minimum in this area.

Small study rooms suitable for up to four people are also available opposite the Quiet Place on this floor, and on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4. These study rooms include a wall-mounted whiteboard, and are not bookable but are provided on a first come, first served basis. 

