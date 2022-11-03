Tūranga Study Hall in November and December, and other study spaces at libraries

Are you looking for a place to study for the exams? The following spaces in Tūranga have been booked until 15 December for you to study, discuss, and prepare:

The Study Hall will be at either of these three locations; ask staff on Hapori | Community, Level 1 to find out what study space is available:

Auaha Hīhī / Spark Place, on He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor

or Ngā Purapura / Activity Room,

or Tautoru / TSB Space, on Hapori | Community, Level 1

See also:

Wāhi Mauritau / Quiet Place and Wāhi Rangahau / Study rooms

Some areas in Tūranga are set aside for reading and study.

The Quiet Place on Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3 is for quiet reading and study. Please respect your fellow library users by keeping noise to a minimum in this area.

Small study rooms suitable for up to four people are also available opposite the Quiet Place on this floor, and on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4. These study rooms include a wall-mounted whiteboard, and are not bookable but are provided on a first come, first served basis.

Studying at libraries

Our libraries are places for all ages to study and learn.

Check out Meeting rooms and bookable spaces in libraries.

More study resources