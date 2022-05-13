Tūranga Tech Expo Sunday 22 May 2pm to 4pm – and Techweek 2022

Techweek - New Zealand’s Festival of Tech & Innovation - is on from 16 to 22 May. Techweek is a nationwide series of events, showcasing and celebrating New Zealand innovation, providing a platform for everyone to meet, share ideas and create connections to enhance our future world.
Sketch at Tūranga - Sunday 15 May 2pm to 4pm
Join us for Techweek 2022 and have a go at creating some digital art. iPads and Apple Pencils will be available for you to try out. Traditional sketching materials also provided. Free. Everyone welcome. No bookings required.
Tūranga Tech Expo - Sunday 22 May 2pm to 4pm
Come to Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3 and have a go at coding an Ozobot, a Sphero or one of Tūranga’s other small robots and explore Suitable for all ages. Free, no bookings required.
More technology to explore
Experience the awesome array of technology at our libraries:
Auahatanga - Creative Spaces
Our creative and learning spaces welcome everyone. It does not matter if you have just got started, or are reigniting a creative passion. We have some amazing technology available around our Christchurch City Libraries. Find out more about each piece of gear, where you can find it, and how you can use it to help exercise your creativity! Laser cutting, vinyl printing and cutting, 3D printing and more!
Find out about Auahatanga - Creative Spaces
Taupuni Oro/Ataata – Audio/Video Studio
Located on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4 of Tūranga, the Audio/Video Studio is a place to shoot and edit video, record and edit sound, and to compose, record, and mix sound recordings.
Discovery Wall
Explore our digital heritage collection available through our Discovery Wall at Tūranga, a travelling mobile discovery wall, and the discoverywall.nz website.
Find technology-related resources
- Technology
- Technology magazines and eMagazines
- Computer programming
- Robotics
- Science and Technology eResources
Technology classes and sessions at libraries
Technology programmes - eKnow How
Library programmes and sessions designed to help you become more comfortable with technology, and to make better use of your own computer tools.
Technology events and activities at libraries
View all technology events in our calendar.
Technology help drop-in sessions
Get help with specific issues such as using email, searching the internet, using the library catalogue, using electronic resources and any other general technology related queries.
After school clubs and programmes.
Some of our after school sessions have a strong technology focus.
Techweek events
Read the full list of Techweek events in Ōtautahi Christchurch.
TechweekTV
Techweek TV is a series of live, online video sessions broadcast on the Techweek website. Topics include
- Māori tech participation
- Digital transformation
- Combatting COVID on a national scale through digital enablement
