Unknown Soldier: Picturing Canterbury

Unknown Soldier. Entry by Glyn Williams in the 2014 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. Out of copyright. CCL-PH14-099.

Photo reproduced from a glass negative by Glyn Williams. Date: 1910s. Highly commended in the 2014 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt.

Do you have any photographs of soldiers from the First World War in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

