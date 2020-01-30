Waitangi Day in Christchurch and Canterbury – Thursday 6 February 2020

Kia ora koutou. Join in 2020 Waitangi Day celebrations and events in Ōtautahi. Libraries are closed for the public holiday on Thursday 6 February, but our website and eResources are available.

Find out more

WAITANGI DAY - THURSDAY 6 FEBRUARY

Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival Ōtākou Marae, 10am to 3pm

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu in conjunction with Ōtākou Rūnanga invite you to join with them as they commemorate Waitangi Day.

Each year the Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations rotate between the three locations where Ngāi Tahu signed the Treaty: Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff); Ōtākou Marae, near Dunedin, and Ōnuku Marae on Banks Peninsula.

Waitangi Day Festival Victoria Square, Christchurch, 10am to 4pm

The festival theme is caring for our people, and celebrating our national day as one nation.

Activities and events include:

Arts and crafts stalls

Kai stalls

Waka rides

Hāngī meals

Children's games

Live entertainment

Kapahaka performances

Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum 1146 Main Road, Okains Bay, 9.30am to 5pm

Nau mai, Tautī mai. Join us at the Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum for a family day to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Workshops and events on Waitangi Day:

I love New Brighton Thomson Park, Marine Parade, New Brighton, 11am to 3pm

Large free family event celebrating all we love about New Brighton. Lots of free activities, sports, market, food stalls, bouncy castles and a live stage featuring many bands and more.

You me we us Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family celebration Troussellot Park, Kaiapoi, 10am to 2pm

Free entry, live entertainment, hangi ($10, pre-order tickets from Kaiapoi i-Site, cash only), market and food stalls, raffle (drawn on the day), bouncy castle, pony rides, face painting, airbrush tattoos, Flip Out air tracks. All children's activities are free.