Waitangi Day in Christchurch and Canterbury – Wednesday 6 February 2019

Kia ora koutou. Find out about 2019 Waitangi Day celebrations and events in Ōtautahi.

BEFORE WAITANGI DAY - FRIDAY 1 FEBUARY

Te Kerēme, a Ngāi Tahu perspective: A Waitangi presentation. Waruwarutū / Ngā Pounamu Māori, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga. Friday 1 February, 6pm to 7pm

Waitangi Day is the commemoration of the birth of our nation. Whether celebrated or commemorated, it is an important day in our collective history.

However, much of this history is unknown. Did you know that unlike many northern Iwi (tribes), Ngāi Tahu did not sign the Treaty of Waitangi / te Tiriti o Waitangi on the 6th February at Waitangi? It was signed at three locations here in Te Waipounamu (the South Island) in June 1840. Ruapuke, Ōtakou and our very own Ōnuku, here on Te Pātaka a Rakaihautū (Banks Peninsula), just south-east of Akaroa.

Ratonga Māori (Māori Library Services) invite you to come and learn more about local history relating to the signing of the Treaty / te Tiriti, what lead up to the signing, and what followed. Come along, listen and discover some of the beautiful resources held in the library collections.

Find out more.

WAITANGI DAY - WEDNESDAY 6 FEBRUARY

Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival Ōnuku Marae, 389 Ōnuku Road, Akaroa. Wednesday 6 February, 7.45am to 3pm

Each year the Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations rotate between the three locations where Ngāi Tahu signed the Treaty: Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff); Ōtākou Marae, near Dunedin, and Ōnuku Marae on Banks Peninsula. This year's commemorations are at Ōnuku Marae on Banks Peninsula.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu in conjunction with Ōnuku Rūnanga invite you to join with them to celebrate Waitangi Day. Proceedings include: 10:00 a.m. Formal Address; Opening Address – Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai; Ngāi Tahu Key Note Address – Tā Tipene O’Regan; Crown Key Note Address – The Rt Hon. Dame Patsy Reddy QSO GNZM Governor General of New Zealand; 10:45 a.m. Whanaungatanga (mix & mingle); 11:00 a.m. Christchurch City Council Citizenship Ceremony.

Waitangi Day Festival 2019 Otautahi Victoria Square, Christchurch. Wednesday 6 February, 10am to 4.30pm

A community event under the korowai of mana whenua Ngai Tuahuriri to celebrate the Treaty of Waitangi. Live entertainment for the whānau includes:

kapa haka

games

Māori artists' stalls

kai stalls

hangi.

Sponsors include the Ngai Tahu Fund, Te Ngai Tuahuriri, Te Puni Kokiri, Go Media and the Christchurch City Council.

Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum 1146 Main Road, Okains Bay. Wednesday 6 February 7.30am to 6pm

A great family fun day out in both Okains Bay and Onuku Marae. At Okains Bay events include a traditional Māori welcome onto the Marae, a magnificent carved waka being paddled up the river, colonial displays, exhibits, crafts, vintage engines, printing presses, children’s games, a traditional hangi lunch, music and a garden bar.

Waitangi Day 2019 at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu Wednesday 6 February 11am

Commemorate Waitangi Day at the Gallery with a day of FREE performances, kapa haka, art and family friendly activities that celebrate Aotearoa New Zealand and tangata whenua.

Te Rerenga - The Flight by Toro Piko Piko Puppets, 11am and 2pm / Gallery Forecourt.

Kapa haka performance by Te Pao a Tahu. 1pm / Gallery Forecourt. Te Pao a Tahu is a Christchurch-based kapa haka group, created out of a desire to retain Ngāi Tahu te reo (language), tikanga (practices), and kawa (customs), and to bring together descendants of Tahu Pōtiki. Although the group is pan-tribal, the majority of members have affiliations to Ngāi Tahu.

Waitangi Day Highlights Tour 11am and 2pm

I love New Brighton Thomson Park, Marine Parade, New Brighton. Wednesday 6 February 11am to 3pm

I Love New Brighton family fun day is a large free event celebrating New Brighton. Lots of free activities, sports, market, food stalls, bouncy castles and a live stage featuring bands and more.

Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family Celebrations Troussellot Park, Kaiapoi. Wednesday 6 February 10am to 2pm

Free entry, live entertainment

Local musicians, kapa haka and foreign dance group performances and a special appearance by local busker 'Sport Suzy' at 12.50pm

Plenty of market & food stalls

Kaiapoi High School hangi - $10.00 each (pre-order through the Kaiapoi i-site, cnr Charles and Williams St, Kaiapoi or phone 03 327 3134) - CASH ONLY

Find out more