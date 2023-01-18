Waitangi Day in Christchurch and Canterbury – Monday 6 February 2023

Kia ora koutou katoa. Here is some information on Waitangi Day celebrations and activities to enjoy in Ōtautahi.

Library Hours

All libraries are closed on Waitangi Day Monday 6 February.

What's on

Here is what you can do on Monday 6 February:

Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival - 10am to 3.30pm, Ōtākou Marae

Each year the Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations rotate between the three locations where Ngāi Tahu signed the Treaty: Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff); Ōtākou Marae, near Dunedin, and Ōnuku Marae on Banks Peninsula. The 2023 celebrations are at Ōtākou Marae on

Join Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou in a full day of festivities at Ōtākou Marae, starting with pōwhiri at 10am. Enjoy entertainment from 11am until whakakapika at 3pm. Bring picnic blankets and a picnic or cash for food and for craft stalls (some eftpos available). We encourage arriving before 10am if you wish to attend pōwhiri and using public transport. Please allow for peak traffic on this day. Shuttle service from carparks, expect some walking from additional carparks to festival. No parking on Tamatea Road or at the Marae. Easy access for you to drop off and pick up Kaumātua to the marae and festival. Open to the public, all welcome!

Subscribe to the Treaty Festival Facebook event

I love Brighton 2023 - 11am to 3pm, Thomson Park

A whānau-friendly Waitangi Day event to celebrate the Brighton community. A huge range of local clubs, market stalls, food, stage acts and free activities. We love Brighton, the people, the place and the awesome community spirit. Join us to celebrate this great community. Free activities in the Active Zone for the whole whanau to enjoy including archery tag, pedalmania, obstacle course, football, rugby, cricket, tennis, NZ Police, Fire and Emergency. The preschool zone is located north of the playground offering free face painting, a bouncy castle, a play area with the Seaside Toy Library and enjoy a pony ride or the petting area.

Subscribe to the I Love Brighton Facebook event

Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family celebration - 10am to 2pm, Troussellot Park

Live Entertainment including solo performance by Jaydin Shingleton ~ Kaiapoi High School Hangi ~ Market & Food Stalls ~ Bouncy Castles ~ Pony Rides ~ Face Painting ~ Airbrush Tattoos ~ Large Outdoor Games ~ Photo Booth ~ Paintball Target Shooting ~ All activities/entertainment and attractions are free. A fabulous day out in Kaiapoi for the whole family.

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu

Visit on Waitangi Day and browse the exhibitions including Perilous: Unheard stories from the collection and Brett Graham: Tai Moana Tai Tangata.

Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum Waitangi Day celebrations - cancelled for 2023

The usual celebration at Okains Bay Māori and Colonial Museum is cancelled for 2023 and they will be focusing on planning for 2024 and beyond)

Find out more about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Waitangi Day

Waitangi Day images

View Waitangi Day images from our collection:

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/5771/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/5771\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Waitangi Day.</a>