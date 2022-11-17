Wall at Christchurch RSA with plaques: Picturing Canterbury

Wall at Christchurch RSA with plaques by The Christchurch Memorial Returned and Services Association. In copyright. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 CCL-RSA-IMG_0752.

Wall at the Christchurch Memorial Returned and Services Association (74 Armagh Street) with memorial plaques for those who served.

Share your memories of the Christchurch Memorial Returned and Services Association. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of the memorial plaques wall? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Discover more plaques in the Christchurch Memorial RSA collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries / Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi