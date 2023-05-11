Watching the Christchurch Gondola: Picturing Canterbury

Watching the Christchurch Gondola by SarahT. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. CCL-DW-157111.

A toddler and his dad watching the cars of the Christchurch Gondola going up and down from the Gondola Summit Station on the Port Hills. Taken looking across the Port Hills. 16 April 2023.

Share your memories of the Christchurch Gondala and the Port Hills. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of the Christchurch Gondala? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi

Similar Posts For You

Turkish red pine in Remembrance Park: Picturing Canterbury

Samaa among the blossoms: Picturing Canterbury

Le Café at the Arts Centre: Picturing Canterbury

More by simonccl

Picturing Canterbury: Darth Vader

Turkish red pine in Remembrance Park: Picturing Canterbury

Samaa among the blossoms: Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

Town and Gown: My Open Christchurch 2023

Thrillers and Suspense newsletter

Picturing Canterbury: Darth Vader