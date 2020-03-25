Welcome to school at home

I'll be honest here, the thought of working at home with husband also working from home and kids schooling from home is a little scary. I have the utmost respect for those who homeschool their kids, it's just not for me. I also think teachers are amazing, I would be scared of being in a classroom with 30 children, luckily I only have 2 children and they are pretty good.

The first day of school shutdown and my youngest is up and in her Hogwarts uniform, very cute, but I firmly say there is no potion classes today. So how do you keep them occupied and while you work at home? Here are my top tips from the Digital Library which is open 24/7 (you just need your library card and pin)

Preschool and Primary School

Busy Things has colourful games and activities, these are educational and fun covering subjects like maths, English, science, art, music, geography and heaps more. They are sorted into age groups for age 3-11.

TumbleBook Library has a collection of eBooks, storybooks, graphic novels and read alongs.

Britannica Library Kids is more than just an encyclopedia it has activities and quizzes on every subject including animals, geography and biographies their is even a collection of video content.

World Book Kids and World book Early World of Learning are have age appropriate information and activities on heaps of subjects, has puzzles crosswords.

OverDrive Kids and BorrowBox have thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks so if you children have nothing to read they can still borrow a book from the library.

Intermediate / High School

eDS (eResources Discovery Search) is the king of library searching search pretty much most of our eResources including eBooks to fine the answer to nearly any question

Gale Interactive Science, Gale Interactive Human Anatomy and Gale Interactive Chemistry bring you a virtual science lab where you can explore the human nervous system or virtually dissect a fetal pig.

For some quick reference tools you can use one of our online encyclopaedias Britannica Library Teens or World Book Student.

Gale in Context: Biography - Biographical information about more than one million people. Coverage ranges from Paris Hilton and George Clooney to Socrates and Boudicca.

New Zealand History Collection a great collection of online eBooks covering New Zealand History and biography by Bridget Williams Books. You should also check out the Treaty of Waitangi Collection.

Your teen may just need something to do that isn't social media or YouTube try and encourage them to read or listen to a book we have a great selection on OverDrive and BorrowBox