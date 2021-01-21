Whole Sunday School at White Sunday: Picturing Canterbury

St Paul's Trinity Pacific White Sunday / Lotu Tamaiti with the whole Sunday School. October 1994.

Do you have any photographs of White Sunday Lotu Tamaiti in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information