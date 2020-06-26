Win a family pass to Dr Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage at the Isaac Theatre Royal

Dr Seuss's The Cat in the Hat - Live on Stage is on at the Isaac Theatre Royal with three shows on Saturday 11 July (in the middle of the school hols!)
The team have kindly given us a prize for you to win:
- A family pass for 4 to The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch on 11 July.
- V.I.P Meet & Greet on stage with the cast after the show.
WOW! Enter now to win.
Use this form to enter our Cat in the Hat competition and be in to win a family pass to the Cat in the Hat - Live on Stage at the Issac Theatre Royal on Saturday 11 July. Entries close at 5pm on Thursday 2 July and winners will be announced on Friday 3 July 2020.
Find books and DVDs by, and about, Dr Seuss in our collection.
Conditions of entry
- Competition is open from Friday 26 June to 5pm Thursday 2 July 2020.
- The competition is open to Christchurch residents.
- The winner will be announced on Friday 3 July on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website.
- Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form.