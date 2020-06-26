Win a family pass to Dr Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage at the Isaac Theatre Royal

Dr Seuss's The Cat in the Hat - Live on Stage is on at the Isaac Theatre Royal with three shows on Saturday 11 July (in the middle of the school hols!)

The team have kindly given us a prize for you to win:

  • A family pass for 4 to The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch on 11 July.
  • V.I.P Meet & Greet on stage with the cast after the show.

WOW! Enter now to win.

Use this form to enter our Cat in the Hat competition and be in to win a family pass to the Cat in the Hat - Live on Stage at the Issac Theatre Royal on Saturday 11 July. Entries close at 5pm on Thursday 2 July and winners will be announced on Friday 3 July 2020.

The Cat in the Hat - Live on Stage competition

Use this form to enter our Cat in the Hat competition and be in to win a family pass to the Cat in the Hat - Live on Stage at the Issac Theatre Royal on Saturday 11 July. Entries close at 5pm on Thursday 2 July and winners will be announced on Friday 3 July 2020. * indicates a required field
  • Name * Required
  • This competition is restricted to members of Christchurch City Libraries. Christchurch City Libraries staff may NOT enter this competition.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Information submitted in this webform is secure. .

Find books and DVDs by, and about, Dr Seuss in our collection.

CoverCoverCoverCover

Conditions of entry

  1. Competition is open from Friday 26 June to 5pm Thursday 2 July 2020.
  2. The competition is open to Christchurch residents.
  3. The winner will be announced on Friday 3 July on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website.
  4. Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
  5. Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form.
We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries