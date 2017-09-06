Win tickets to NZSO Pianomania with Freddy Kempf concert – Weds 20 September

Coming soon to Christchurch is the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra ‘Pianomania’ with Freddy Kempf at the Airforce Museum, Wednesday 20 September at 7pm

Freddy plays piano and conducts at the same time. His previous appearance with the NZSO provoked standing ovations. This concert showcases piano favourites, with beautiful and powerful music that represents the history of the piano over the last 300 years.

The Pianomania programme is full of popular classics:

Handel Concerto for Keyboard, op. 4. No. 1 in G minor

Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21, in C major (2nd mvt)

Chopin Andante spianato et Grande polonaise brillante

Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor (3rd mvt)

Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor (2nd mvt)

Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Thanks to the NZSO we have two double passes to give away to library members! Enter now - just tell us your favourite piece of piano music.

NZSO Pianomania Competition Entries close 5pm on Wednesday 13 September and winners will be drawn and announced on Thursday 14 September.

