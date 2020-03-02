Win tickets to NZSO Podium series – Mavericks

American organist Cameron Carpenter, hailed by The Los Angeles Times as a “a phenomenal virtuoso”, will perform for the first time with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in March.

Carpenter, the first organist nominated for a Grammy Award, has been praised for his provocative and revolutionary approach to playing the instrument and, with his ‘bad boy’ rock star presence, attracting new audiences to the organ and orchestral music.

For his NZSO tour Carpenter will perform on the magnificently restored Rieger organ in Christchurch Town Hall on Friday 20 March, 7.30pm.

The pieces being performed will be:

JS Bach Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565

Poulenc Organ Concerto

Beethoven Symphony No. 5

For a taste of Cameron Carpenter, check out his YouTube channel, or the vid below where he performs Toccata and Fugue complete with mohawk and bedazzled shoes!

We have 2 double passes to give away to library members. All you need to do is answer the competition question below and fill out your details in the entry form. Entries close at 5pm on Thursday 12 March and winners will be announced on Friday 13 March 2020.

