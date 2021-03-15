Our friends at Takahē, New Zealand's literary magazine, have given us a prize pack celebrating their 100th issue. The prize pack contains a copy of the bumper 100th issue (featuring the winner of the 2020 Takahē Monica Taylor Poetry Prize, special fiction and poetry celebrating 100 issues of Takahē magazine), a couple of Takahē posters, and a handy notebook all inside a very nifty felted tote. The 101st issue of Takahē is due out next month.

To go in the draw to win this pack tell us your favourite New Zealand poet (living or dead). To jog your memory, you'll find plenty of New Zealand poetry in our catalogue.

The winning entry will be drawn on Thursday 1 April 2021. The prize pack will be sent to the Christchurch City Libraries branch of the winner's choosing for collection.