Win tickets to NZSO Podium series – Transfiguration

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's 2019 season continues next month with a concert featuring works by Rachmaninov, Richard Strauss and Wagner at The Christchurch Town Hall Auditorium on Saturday 14 September.

The pieces being performed will be:

Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op. 18

Richard Strauss Tod und Verklärung, Op. 24 (Death and Transfiguration)

Wagner Overture to Tannhäuser, WWV 70

Canadian Louis Lortie will be joined by acclaimed Israeli conductor Asher Fisch for the NZSO’s Transfiguration concert

Lortie, hailed by The New York Times as “mesmerising” and by The Seattle Times as “brilliant”, will perform one of Rachmaninov’s most famous works, the romantic Piano Concerto No. 2. The concerto is the basis for the song 'Full Moon and Empty Arms' performed by Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan, and Eric Carmen’s top 10 hit 'All By Myself'.

Since last performing with the NZSO in 1994, Lortie has gone from strength to strength as a distinguished and virtuosic pianist. He performs with the world’s leading orchestras, as along with an acclaimed recording career. He continues to spellbind audiences and critics with his interpretations of great composers, including Rachmaninov, Beethoven, Chopin, Ravel and Liszt.

In Transfiguration, his NZSO debut, Maestro Fisch will also conduct Richard Strauss’ Tod und Verklärung (Death and Transfiguration), an impassioned tone poem of a dying artist’s reflection on life.

Wagner’s Overture to Tannhäuser is taken from his riveting opera of lust, love and redemption where a troubadour becomes of the lover of the goddess Venus.

We have 2 double passes to give away to library members. All you need to do is tell us Rachmaninov's first name and fill out your details in the competition entry form. Entries close at 5pm on Thursday 5 September and winners will be announced on Friday 6 September.

Use this form to enter our NZSO competition and be in to win a double pass to their Christchurch concert on Saturday 14 September at the Christchurch Town Hall. Entries close at 5pm on Thursday 5 September and winners will be announced on Friday 6 September 2019. * indicates a required field Name * Required First Last

Phone

Email * Required

Library card number * Required This competition is restricted to members of Christchurch City Libraries. Christchurch City Libraries staff may NOT enter this competition.

What was the composer Rachmaninov's first name? * Required (hint: check the library catalogue)

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Find more