The Twelve Sounds of Christmas

I love a bit of Christmas music history - there's been some outstanding contributions over the journey. From The Ramones with their rockin' "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)", to the (some would say torturous) Mariah Carey modern staple "All I Want for Christmas Is You" it's very clear that there is something for everyone. But is there any better than John Denver singing "The Twelve Days of Christmas" with The Muppets... in German?!?

Christmas and music go together like jandals and sunnies, custard and brandy, and family at the bach, but what else do we at Christchurch City Libraries have on offer for your annual sonic merriment...?!?

Glad you asked...

The merry season is finally upon us so let's kick start our festive cheer with some suitably Christmassy tunes to accompany you through the month of merry-making! Felice navidad, joyeaux noel, and meri kirihimete ^DevilStateDan

Well this album is talking some BIG festive talk! What a collection of songs and artists though and it'll surely set you up in the right merry spirit.



Or maybe you prefer a classical kind of Christmas...!? Here's a beaut collection of orchestral merriment.



Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without ol'Elvis belting out some suitably festive crooning - don't have a blue Christmas, get some Elvis!



From Chuck Berry to Brenda Lee - you can't go wrong when you're rockin' out your Christmas with these tunes.



Another star studded compilation and is it just me or does Christmas music really lend itself beautifully to the country genre...!?



Who knew!?!? The legend of John Travolta, along with some of his friends (including jazz legend Chick Corea!) sharing the merriment with us.



A world view here with some Latin Christmas rhythms and vibes, a good one for a lively Christmas gathering!



Rockin' Rod giving it the Christmas treatment..?? What's not to love!?



Some mellow Christmas vibes from the great James Taylor, for a nice cruisey Christmas.



The big sounds of Celtic Thunder doing Christmas. Expect some matinee cabaret gold!



How does Bob do Christmas!? Very nicely as it turns out!



Frank is a December constant in my family - no-one does Christmas better then Frank!



