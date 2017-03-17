Six of the best – Ian Rankin, Anne Enright, and more top writers coming to Christchurch!

WORD Christchurch has joined forces with the Auckland Writers Festival to bring amazing authors to Christchurch in May.

The WORD Autumn Season, which runs from 14 to 17 May, features:

Bestselling Scottish crime novelist Ian Rankin ;

; Man Booker Prize-winning Irish novelist Anne Enright ;

; Highly-respected British historian and biographer A. N. Wilson , author of The Victorians;

, author of The Victorians; Science writer James Gleick exploring the mysteries of time travel;

exploring the mysteries of time travel; Novelist and Kiwi expat Stella Duffy , who is currently completing Ngaio Marsh’s unfinished novel Money in the Morgue;

, who is currently completing Ngaio Marsh’s unfinished novel Money in the Morgue; Canadian storyteller Ivan Coyote, who was the breakout star of last year’s popular WORD Christchurch Writers and Readers Festival.

WORD Christchurch's programme director Rachael King says:

The audience for our last festival increased by 50% on the previous festival, showing there is a real appetite for these thought-provoking events in Christchurch. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Auckland Writers Festival to be able to bring such high-calibre speakers to the city.

What should you do now?

Have a good look at the programme of events on the WORD Christchurch website. Get your tickets now. If you buy tickets by 21 April, you do in the draw to win a 10-session pass to the Auckland Writers Festival, which runs 16 to 21 May.

Another great option is the Autumn Season Pass - it costs $90 plus $3 booking fee and gets you into all six events. All season pass holders automatically also go in the draw to win books from all six writers, courtesy of UBS. Get reading these six writers - visit our page WORD Autumn Season and find their books in our collection. Or go to your local bookshop.

See you at the WORD Autumn season!

