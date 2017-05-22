Your favourite place to read – find out who won 3 books from HarperCollins New Zealand

Thanks to all those who entered the Favourite place to read - HarperCollins New Zealand competition. The winner of awesome books kindly supplied by HarperCollins New Zealand is Steve who walks and reads:
I am so restless and in such chronic pain that I cannot read while seated so I walk and read with a book in my hand. I understand that Romantic literature was full of young men doing just that. My peripheral vision keeps me from collisions but I once failed to notice my own street that I should turn in to it until I was a couple of blocks down.
Some more favourite places to read:
I like to listen to audiobooks in the car while driving - I just LOVE that I have discovered the BorrowBox app from the library - it has transformed my regular trips to Nelson - those 6 hours just zip by now! Also, curled up in the lazy boy in a patch of sunshine is also pretty rad.
Lisa Marie
On a bench in the rose garden, botanical garden, Christchurch, with the bellbirds calling in the background.
Louise
Egg chairs overlooking the pools at Halswell Library.
Yvonne
In bed with the sun streaming in, a sleeping cat and a cup of tea.
Kerryn
Curled up in bed with my husband asleep beside me.
Karen
In a sheltered spot outside our lounge.
Maree
The prize
Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in 15 suggestions by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (read Alina's review)
Here are fifteen invaluable suggestions – compelling, direct, wryly funny, and perceptive – for how to empower a daughter to become a strong, independent woman.
Surviving 7.8: New Zealanders respond to the earthquakes of November 2016 by Phil Pennington
The story of New Zealand's response to our second most powerful earthquake on record. Described by Geonet as one of the most complex earthquakes ever observed, Radio New Zealand's Vicky McKay was first to report on its violence, broadcasting live in the Wellington studio when 7.8 arrived by stealth at 12.02am.
Miss Lily's Lovely Ladies by Jackie French
A tale of espionage, love and passionate heroism. Inspired by true events, this is the story of how society's 'lovely ladies' won a war.
Competition closed 19 May, drawn 22 May.
Find the books in our collection
- Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in 15 suggestions by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (read Alina's review)
- Surviving 7.8: New Zealanders respond to the earthquakes of November 2016 by Phil Pennington
- Miss Lily's Lovely Ladies by Jackie French
Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions