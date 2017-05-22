Your favourite place to read – find out who won 3 books from HarperCollins New Zealand

Thanks to all those who entered the Favourite place to read - HarperCollins New Zealand competition. The winner of awesome books kindly supplied by HarperCollins New Zealand is Steve who walks and reads:

I am so restless and in such chronic pain that I cannot read while seated so I walk and read with a book in my hand. I understand that Romantic literature was full of young men doing just that. My peripheral vision keeps me from collisions but I once failed to notice my own street that I should turn in to it until I was a couple of blocks down.

I like to listen to audiobooks in the car while driving - I just LOVE that I have discovered the BorrowBox app from the library - it has transformed my regular trips to Nelson - those 6 hours just zip by now! Also, curled up in the lazy boy in a patch of sunshine is also pretty rad.

Lisa Marie

On a bench in the rose garden, botanical garden, Christchurch, with the bellbirds calling in the background.

Louise

Egg chairs overlooking the pools at Halswell Library.

Yvonne

In bed with the sun streaming in, a sleeping cat and a cup of tea.

Kerryn

Curled up in bed with my husband asleep beside me.

Karen

In a sheltered spot outside our lounge.

Maree