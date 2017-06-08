Resources in Te Reo Māori

National Flash Fiction Day in Christchurch – Thurs… By: Donna R Come along next week to the fab free event Flash in the P…

Te Rerenga Kōrero – Mau mau ana! By: Moata Kia ora. To encourage the use of Te Reo Māori Te Taura Wh…

Te Rerenga Kōrero – Purere ana te oma! By: cclstaff Kia ora. To encourage the use of Te Reo Māori Te Taura Wh…

Te Iwa o Matariki – The Nine Stars of Matariki By: maatakiwi Kua ara ake ahau i te papa o te whenua Kua kite ahau i ng…