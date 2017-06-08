Resources in Te Reo Māori

This page connects you with Te Reo Māori resources – language books and courses, quizzes, stories and information on our Māori signage and library names.

Learning Te Reo Māori

Te Reo Māori resources
A list of resources in our libraries and online for learning Te Reo Māori.
Te Reo Māori courses
Search CINCH for community courses in the greater Christchurch area.
A Beginner’s Kete
Learn the basics of the Māori language. A printable version is available for download.
Te Reo quiz
A fun quiz to test your reo.

Te Reo Māori books

Te Reo Māori at Christchurch City Libraries

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori / Māori Language Week
Events at Christchurch City Libraries/Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi.
Ngā ingoa Māori o Waitaha – Māori place names of Canterbury
An online exhibition exploring local places.
Te Whata RakiTe Whata Raki
Come and discover the new world inside Te Whata Raki. Explore our new online world with your guide, Whetu Marama. Learn about some traditional stories, told through waiata, pictures and other web resources before trying out the quiz.
Te Reo Māori
Selected Māori Language web sites from our Ara Ipurangi mō te Iwi Māori / Internet Gateway.
Bilingual signs
The signage that we use in our libraries - with sound files so that you can hear the pronunciation.
Library Names
The stories of our libraries’ Māori names.
