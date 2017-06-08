Resources in Te Reo Māori

This page connects you with Te Reo Māori resources – language books and courses, quizzes, stories and information on our Māori signage and library names.
Learning Te Reo Māori
- Te Reo Māori resources
- A list of resources in our libraries and online for learning Te Reo Māori.
- Te Reo Māori courses
- Search CINCH for community courses in the greater Christchurch area.
- A Beginner’s Kete
- Learn the basics of the Māori language. A printable version is available for download.
- Te Reo quiz
- A fun quiz to test your reo.
Te Reo Māori books
- Best Te Reo Māori titles for kids 2013
- Māori stories aimed at older readers
- Māori stories aimed at junior readers
- Māori stories aimed at beginner readers
- Te Reo Māori books by Māori authors (for ages 10-13)
- Favourite picture books in Te Reo Māori from 2012
- Te Reo Māori stories for tamariki/kids
- Te Reo Māori - fiction and non fiction
- Pikihuia Awards for Māori writers
Te Reo Māori at Christchurch City Libraries
- Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori / Māori Language Week
- Events at Christchurch City Libraries/Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi.
- Ngā ingoa Māori o Waitaha – Māori place names of Canterbury
- An online exhibition exploring local places.
- Te Whata Raki
- Come and discover the new world inside Te Whata Raki. Explore our new online world with your guide, Whetu Marama. Learn about some traditional stories, told through waiata, pictures and other web resources before trying out the quiz.
- Te Reo Māori
- Selected Māori Language web sites from our Ara Ipurangi mō te Iwi Māori / Internet Gateway.
- Bilingual signs
- The signage that we use in our libraries - with sound files so that you can hear the pronunciation.
- Library Names
- The stories of our libraries’ Māori names.