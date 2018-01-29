A guide to European political thrillers

Political thrillers are great. They're most often a mix of brain and brawn and they give us a chance to get behind the scenes of a part of society many of us are never privy to first-hand. We also get to ride along with an individual who might know just as little as us about navigating the worlds of poli-speech, discovering where the true powers lay in the scheme of things, and who is really working for whom... It's a good recipe for intrigue and action!

And it makes sense that America would be a hot-bed for political thriller writers - think Michael Connelly, Jeffrey Archer, Vince Flynn... the list goes on and on, and little wonder when the state of politics in the good ol' US of A seems a swirling miasmic minefield of betrayals, press control, and hidden agendas... what a source of inspiration for willing authors!

But what about Europe?!? European political thrillers have often been the poor cousins of the big budget American titles, but I'd like to speak out for the Euro-Political-Thriller and encourage you all to try some out.

Not only do we encounter the world of politics but with the Euro versions we also get conflicting cultures trying to outwit each other, the language barriers of neighbouring countries, and recent history - don't forget that there are wars ongoing in places like Turkey, Ukraine, and the ever-present threat of Russia - a heady mix to spark the creative juices of European thriller writers

So here's a list of ten recent Euro-Political-Thrillers for your enjoyment. There are some excellent ingredients here including (of course) the MI6, people-smuggling, an ever meddling Russia, and a whole lot more troubles of our times - just remember as you read, trust no one!



A murder conspiracy neck-deep in the world of literature. Seeking a lost manuscript, and the truth of what happened to the murder victim - a high brow literary critic - our detective, Jacques Bayard, delves into a secret alternate history of the French intelligence agency. Action packed and at times humourous, if you liked the Da Vinci Code then give this one a go!

The defendant has sacked his lawyer and is now taking up his own defence. We, the reader, are essentially jury members as he takes us through each piece of evidence. There's gang violence, cover-ups and conspiracy. Wait until the end, and you be the judge...did he do it?!?

A story to echo our times... Easily written and at times seriously close to the mark, this story (by a former politician) outlines Britain's split from the EU, a meddling Russia, a farcical US election, and all the underhand machinations that occur under the table. Truly a satire of our current political world.

The cold war still rages but this time it's computer hackers in addition to bombs! Our central character sets out on a near-impossible mission that will see many lives inperiled. It's a classic race for survival with a great sense of pace.

Susan has a strange an unique gift and some very powerful people want to use her for their own purposes and gain information about the Future Commission - an underground political movement. The story unfolds in two timelines and is complex, full of sub-plot, a little dystopian, and completely thrilling.

A cat and mouse spy thriller about an ex-MI6 agent tasked with locating and recruiting a Russian spy to the English side. Lines are blurred between the sides as the plot unfolds and the Russian agent's secrets become clear. If you like John Le Carre then you'll love this!

A terrorist has something seriously big planned for the North America and it's down to one man to stop him. A modern day spy vs. spy story in the same vein as the Bond or Bourne stories.

War journalism is not for the faint of heart but our protagonist, William Carver, is out for the truth about a bombing in Kabul. A younger journalist is sent to manage Carver but the plot goes deeper than first thought, way back to the corridors of Whitehall it seems. Another one for fans of John Le Carre.

Inside the MI6 Marc Dane is a pencil pusher, always on the safe side of the action. But that's about to change! A brutal attack and a conspiracy running all the way through the secret service means Marc Dane is now an active agent.

The fourth book to feature detective Max Wolfe and this one, with it's tag-line "twelve dead girls, thirteen passports" delves into the morally corrupt world of people smuggling and the modern day slave trade. It's lots of action, a sympathetic detective and loads of twists and turns. If you like Rankin's Rebus then have a go at Parson's Wolfe!

