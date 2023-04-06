Anzac Day 2023: Services and events in Christchurch

Anzac Day will be commemorated on Tuesday 25 April. All our libraries will be closed on this public holiday.
Read our page on Anzac Day and Gallipoli to find out more about the history of this commemoration.
Voices of Gallipoli - Friday 21 April 2pm-3pm, Tūranga
On Friday 21 April at 2pm in Tautoru / TSB Space at Tūranga we will be hosting a Voices of Gallipoli event. Using a concept created by playwright Arthur Meek, where local actors and current soldiers will be performing soldiers' accounts of the campaign from Maurice Shadbolt's Voices of Gallipoli collection. Supported by Friends of the Library Ngā Hoahoa o Ngā Kete Wānanga-o-Ōtautahi, this event will also feature an army bugler and the New Zealand String Quartet. This act of remembrance | maumahara promises to be a moving occasion. To attend, please book online.
Research a soldier at the library - Thursday 20 April to Thursday 27 April
If you are feeling curious this year, we have just the events for you. Join our Family History Librarians from Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2 Tūranga for hour long sessions at various libraries where we show you a range of sources for finding out about what your family did the in First World War, Second World War, Boer War, or other twentieth century conflict.
- Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre, Thursday 20 April 11am-12noon
- New Brighton Library, Monday 24 April 11am-12noon
- South Library, Wednesday 26 April 11am-12noon
If you want to head further back in time the Family History Librarians will be looking at 19th century soldiers - both in New Zealand and the British Army - at Tūranga on Thursday, 27 April 2023, 2 - 4pm. Sign up for this session and learn about the family history and other resources that will help you sort your Hussars from your Highlanders and your frogging from a flogging.
Poppy Day - Friday 21 April
Poppy Day is the RNZRSA's main fundraising activity. Donations collected on Poppy Day help us improve the health and wellbeing outcomes for New Zealand's veterans of all ages.
Anzac Day Walk and History - Sunday 23 April 10am to 12noon
Start at Avebury House and explore the Richmond Red Zone, including a special Anzac art display of white crosses and knitted poppies down at the Ōtākaro-Avon River. your jaunt back at Avebury House with a cup of tea and Anzac biscuit.
Approximate distance: 1.5km
Find out more
Part of the Walking Festival
Anzac Day services
Dawn service at Cathedral Square Tuesday 25 April 5.30am-8am
A dawn service in Cathedral Square will give Christchurch residents a chance to remember New Zealand’s fallen soldiers on Anzac Day. For the first time since the 2011 Earthquakes, it will take place in Cathedral Square under the newly reinstated Citizens war memorial.
The commemorations that mark Australia and New Zealand’s Gallipoli campaign will begin at 0530 when war veterans will gather at the Worcester bridge and then parade the short distance to Cathedral Square for the traditional dawn service.
The New Zealand Army Band will perform at the service, which will end with the playing of The Last Post, a minute’s silence, and then the singing of the New Zealand national anthem.
Proposed road closures are set for Oxford Terrace and the entrance to Cathedral Square off Colombo Street from 4am.
Find out more
Anzac Day service at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand Tuesday 25 April 12noon
Join us in honouring our airmen at our Anzac Day Service at 12pm on 25 April in the Thérèse Angelo Wing at the Air Force Museum.
The service is fully wheelchair accessible and a sign language interpreter is present.
Find out more
Other local services:
- Papanui RSA Parking Area 9:30am
- New Brighton Cenotaph, Marine Parade 9:30am
- Heathcote - War Memorial 6:15am
- Lyttelton - War Memorial, Albion Square 10am
- Templeton RSA (Banks St ) 11am
- Sumner RSA Memorial Gates 11am
- Akaroa War Memorial 11.30 am
- Little River Community Centre 9:30 am
- Halswell War Memorial / Domain 9am
- Citizens’ Service Transitional Cathedral, Latimer Square 10am
