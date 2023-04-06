Anzac Day 2023: Services and events in Christchurch

Anzac Day will be commemorated on Tuesday 25 April. All our libraries will be closed on this public holiday.

Read our page on Anzac Day and Gallipoli to find out more about the history of this commemoration.

Voices of Gallipoli - Friday 21 April 2pm-3pm, Tūranga

On Friday 21 April at 2pm in Tautoru / TSB Space at Tūranga we will be hosting a Voices of Gallipoli event. Using a concept created by playwright Arthur Meek, where local actors and current soldiers will be performing soldiers' accounts of the campaign from Maurice Shadbolt's Voices of Gallipoli collection. Supported by Friends of the Library Ngā Hoahoa o Ngā Kete Wānanga-o-Ōtautahi, this event will also feature an army bugler and the New Zealand String Quartet. This act of remembrance | maumahara promises to be a moving occasion. To attend, please book online.

Research a soldier at the library - Thursday 20 April to Thursday 27 April

If you are feeling curious this year, we have just the events for you. Join our Family History Librarians from Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2 Tūranga for hour long sessions at various libraries where we show you a range of sources for finding out about what your family did the in First World War, Second World War, Boer War, or other twentieth century conflict.

If you want to head further back in time the Family History Librarians will be looking at 19th century soldiers - both in New Zealand and the British Army - at Tūranga on Thursday, 27 April 2023, 2 - 4pm. Sign up for this session and learn about the family history and other resources that will help you sort your Hussars from your Highlanders and your frogging from a flogging.

Poppy Day - Friday 21 April

Poppy Day is the RNZRSA's main fundraising activity. Donations collected on Poppy Day help us improve the health and wellbeing outcomes for New Zealand's veterans of all ages.

Anzac Day Walk and History - Sunday 23 April 10am to 12noon

Start at Avebury House and explore the Richmond Red Zone, including a special Anzac art display of white crosses and knitted poppies down at the Ōtākaro-Avon River. your jaunt back at Avebury House with a cup of tea and Anzac biscuit.

Approximate distance: 1.5km

Find out more

Part of the Walking Festival

Anzac Day services

Dawn service at Cathedral Square Tuesday 25 April 5.30am-8am