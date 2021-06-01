Podcast – Activating the city

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Ōtautahi Christchurch has had a run of public events in the past few weeks which seek to connect people to the city and to each other, including Open Christchurch, Learning Days Christchurch, Pecha Kucha and some new Gap Filler projects such as the Polite Force / Ngā Pirihimanaaki. Guests Erica Austin (Christchurch Ambassador), Ryan Reynolds (Gap Filler) and Cheryl Doig (Ako Ōtautahi / Learning City Christchurch) talk us through these events, reflecting particularly on how we might frame their 'success' or 'impact'.

Part I: What do we mean by ‘activating the city’?

Part II: Recent activation projects in Christchurch; assessing 'impact' and 'success'

Part III: Social, economic, wellbeing benefits; who needs to take part?

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: