Big may be beautiful, but small is seductive!

Spoiler Alert: I am talking about books here.

I love small squarish books. I like the feel of them in my hands, their unexpected heft, their solidity. Customers in libraries ask all sorts of questions, like "Where are your Biographies? Do you have any Italian books? How do I log-on to the computers?" and "Where are the toilets?" to name but a few. But as of yet, no one has ever asked me to direct them to the Small Seductive Books section.

But just recently I have been spoilt for choice. Here are 5 small, but perfectly formed chunky little books: A Dog a Day by Sally Muir is a collection of Muir's dog drawings - a different dog every day over 365 days. I am moved by this book in more ways than one: I love drawing (and I try to draw every day), I love dogs (though Muir has omitted Scottish Terriers - what was she thinking?), and it is small and squarish. Win, Win, Win.

A Dog A Day

In the midst of the dreary grey winter weather that was such a feature of life in Christchurch a few weeks ago, a small jaunty book stood out from all the drabness and said "Pick Me!", and that's how Brolliology (A History of the Umbrella in Life and Literature) ended up in my book bag. What substances are these people imbibing to get such an off-the-wall idea as linking literature and umbrellas? Whatever it is - Give It To Me Now!

Brolliology

Everyone know's that I love café culture, that I never take my meals at my workplace, but each day treat myself to a capuccino at a nearby cafe. Some libraries even have café's on site - that works too. Lonely Planet's Global Coffee Tour is a neat little book that I wish I'd had in my possession when we travelled to Italy. I checked out the New Zealand and South African cafés and I am pleased to report and I am ahead of the pack in these two countries. If you are about to travel, have a flick through this muscular little number.

Lonely Planet's Global Coffee Tour

Now, let's put it all to music. Donna Leon, well known crime novelist has brought out a beautiful little book on an intrinsic aspect of Venetian life: the Gondola, and it comes with its own CD of well known Gondolier renderings. This book is arguably one of the most beautiful books I have ever held. It is also informative and entertaining. One of the first chapters "I Think I Could Do This" tells of a dinner guest who was given the blueprints of a gondola as a gift. It took him over 5 years to build, and 32 men to lift its 350k weight onto the truck that would take it to its launching place. That'd keep Greg busy in his retirement!

Gondola

And finally, step aside Hygge, because Japonisme is about to knock you right off your perch. In an exploration of your Ikigai (purpose), Kintsugi (repairing broken ceramics with gold) and wabi-sabi (the transience of life) and more, you will be gently exposed to much wisdom, such as:

One who smiles rather than rages is always the stronger. Japanese Proverb

Japonisme

And I am delighted to tell you that all the above-mentioned seductively small books did indeed make me smile.

