Building Standards are now free

Standards NZ have over 120 standards for Building Code compliance now funded for free download. This initiative is funded by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (Building System Performance). As a regulator of the building system, MBIE wants to reduce barriers that prevent people ‘doing the right thing’ within the New Zealand building system.

Building Related Standards

If the standard you need isn't a sponsored standard Christchurch City Libraries has a collection of Standards in Tūranga, or you can come into any library and look at Standards NZ online (not available for printing or downloading).

View a complete list of the sponsored standards.