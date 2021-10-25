Do you remember going to Labour Day picnics and fairs?

Having fun at the Labour Day picnic 40 years ago this month.

Labour Day celebrations had carnival rides, games and stalls. In 1981 they were held at Rawhiti Domain and in Linwood Park in 1971. The first Labour Day was celebrated in 1900 in New Zealand. This was on the second Wednesday in October, but the holiday was 'Mondayised' in 1910, and since then it has been held on the fourth Monday in October. Do you remember going to the picnics or fairs to celebrate Labour Day? Maybe you can find someone you know in our collection!

Explore other images from our collection about Labour Day, opens a new window. Or you could contribute images of your own to our collection through our annual Photo Hunt, opens a new window this month?

These images are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 10,400 negatives, opens a new window and 6,040 prints, opens a new window to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 33,750 items that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.

Do you have more information or memories about the images and negative strips that we have in the collection? You can add comments and stories to the images so that we all know more about what took place. You can register to post comments directly to the images in the toolbar for Canterbury Stories. If you have images that you would like to contribute, you can upload them directly through the Discovery Wall, opens a new window, or contact us, opens a new window if you have more than a few!

