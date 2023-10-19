Canterbury University Students Avon River Bike Race: Picturing Canterbury

by
Canterbury University Students Avon River Bike Race by Kevin Kemp. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 NZ. CCL-PH17-KeKe-004.

Canterbury University Students Avon River Bike Race. The Avon River bike race took place during the University of Canterbury rag day. Share your memories of other Capping Week activities at University of Canterbury. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of other events that have occurred at University of Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Enter the 2023 Christchurch Photo Hunt

Christchurch City Libraries is holding its annual Photo Hunt from 1 October to 31 October. The theme for this year is Our Stories of Living and Learning.

How to enter:

We are running things a bit differently this year. Here is how you can contribute your images to the Photo Hunt:

  1. Upload your photos to discoverywall.nz;
  2. Submit your photos through our online entry form.

There is no longer a process for dropping your photos at libraries. If you have photos you want to scan, you can:

  1. Come along to a Digitise Your Photos event at selected libraries during October;
  2. Scan your photos at Auahatanga | Creativity at Tūranga or at Te Hāpua Halswell Centre. Learn more about how to access the photo scanners.

Please note that bound, framed or mounted photos are unable to be scanned at the Digitise Your Photos events. This is because the scanner feeds through photos rather than being flatbed as with some other scanners. If you would like to contribute any of these types of photos please contact us directly at librarydigitalcontent@ccc.govt.nz.

Explore local images and share your photos

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi

Similar Posts For You

Anderson's Engineering Machine Hall: Picturing Canterbury

Discover Canterbury: Christ's College

Edgar and Amy Turner: Picturing Canterbury

More by cclmaeve

Discover Canterbury: Can you help us identify this beach?

Discover Canterbury: My Family History Journey

Discover Canterbury: The Government Life Building

Discover New Posts

OverDrive hits 5,000,000 loans!

"It's ours!": Happy 5th birthday, Tūranga

Anderson's Engineering Machine Hall: Picturing Canterbury