Canterbury University Students Avon River Bike Race: Picturing Canterbury

Canterbury University Students Avon River Bike Race. The Avon River bike race took place during the University of Canterbury rag day. Share your memories of other Capping Week activities at University of Canterbury. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of other events that have occurred at University of Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Enter the 2023 Christchurch Photo Hunt

Christchurch City Libraries is holding its annual Photo Hunt from 1 October to 31 October. The theme for this year is Our Stories of Living and Learning.

How to enter:

We are running things a bit differently this year. Here is how you can contribute your images to the Photo Hunt:

Upload your photos to discoverywall.nz; Submit your photos through our online entry form.

There is no longer a process for dropping your photos at libraries. If you have photos you want to scan, you can:

Come along to a Digitise Your Photos event at selected libraries during October; Scan your photos at Auahatanga | Creativity at Tūranga or at Te Hāpua Halswell Centre. Learn more about how to access the photo scanners.

Please note that bound, framed or mounted photos are unable to be scanned at the Digitise Your Photos events. This is because the scanner feeds through photos rather than being flatbed as with some other scanners. If you would like to contribute any of these types of photos please contact us directly at librarydigitalcontent@ccc.govt.nz.

