Celebrate France at South Library – Sunday 5 to 26 March 2023

Join South Library and Alliance Française as we celebrate French culture and traditions throughout March.
All events take place at South Library, 66 Colombo Street.
Events
Opening event: Sunday 5 March 10.30am to 12.00noon
Join us as we officially open our Celebrate France event. Listen to children singing French songs, take part in crafts, a scavenger hunt and more!
Find out more
Crêpes workshop: Sunday 5 March 12noon to 1.30pm
Do you want to learn how to make and savour delicious French crêpes? Come with family and friends and join French locals in this fun cooking session in which you'll be able to pour, flip and eat your own crêpes, while learning about the traditions associated with them in France! We will have a dairy-free option.
Ages: All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Cost: $5.74 includes booking fee
Book now
Pétanque: Sunday 5 March 1pm to 2pm
Join Eric and friends for a traditional game of boules.
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
Afterschool activity zone: Tuesday 7 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
Stories with Alliance Française: Wednesday 8 March 11am to 11.30am
Join the Alliance Française for children's stories, rhymes and songs in French. Aimed at preschoolers but all children are welcome. Vive les enfants!
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
Afterschool activity zone: Thursday 9 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
French conversation lesson: Friday 10 March 2pm to 3pm
Do you want to pass as French next time you meet a francophone - at least for a few minutes? Try this short and friendly conversation class with Debbie, from the Alliance Française. You'll learn a few basics for a café conversation, and perfect your pronunciation. Le café will be provided!
Ages: Teens & Adults
Cost: $FREE
Book now
Stories with Alliance Française: Sunday 12 March 11am to 11.30am
Join the Alliance Française for children's stories, rhymes and songs in French. Aimed at preschoolers but all children are welcome. Vive les enfants! Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
Afterschool activity zone: Tuesday 14 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
Exploring French peaks talk: Wednesday 15 March 5pm to 6pm
Join Richard and James for an informal chat about exciting peaks, valleys, passes and mountain huts in France. Richard and James, who have French partners and children, are amateur mountaineers and have beautiful photos and memories to share about their travels and sporting exploits through French mountains. Come and share yours too!
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
A Kiwi's Life in France talk: Thursday 16 March 2pm to 3pm
Tracy Chollet is a kiwi married to a Frenchman. She has lived in France for many years and is fluent in the language. She has written a book, called Alignment, in which she has put her experience of living in France into a novel. Join Tracy as she talks about her experiences of living in France, adapting to the life style, and how she wove this into her book ‘Alignment”. Free, no bookings required.
Afterschool activity zone: Thursday 16 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
Tour de France talk: Friday 17 March 5pm to 6.30pm
Every July over half a million people converge on the roads of France to watch cyclists fight it out to win the high speed 3-week chess game that is the Tour de France. 120 years old this year, Le Tour is a hugely significant cultural, sporting, economic and political event for France. Join avid cycling fan James to discuss some of the things that make the Tour so great. No previous knowledge of cycling is required.
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
Children's Games: Saturday 18 March 10am to 12noon
Join us for some typical French outdoor games including 'le béret', '1-2-3 Soleil', 'Colin Maillard', 'l'élastique' and many others.
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
Quiz: Saturday 18 March 2pm to 3pm
How much do you know about France? The Alliance Française of Christchurch will test your general knowledge on French history, culture, geography and cuisine with a fun, custom-made quiz! Participate in teams of up to 3 people. The winning team will get a prize!
Ages: Teens & Adults
Cost: $FREE
Book now
Stories with Alliance Française: Sunday 19 March 11am to 11.30am
Join the Alliance Française for children's stories, rhymes and songs in French. Aimed at preschoolers but all children are welcome. Vive les enfants!
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
Afterschool activity zone: Tuesday 21 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
Afterschool activity zone: Thursday 23 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.
Free, no bookings required.
Find out more
More about France
- Books about France, or set in France
- Non-Fiction
- History
- Description and travel
- Newspapers and Magazines in French
- French DVDs
- French streaming movies and documentaries
- French language