Celebrate France at South Library – Sunday 5 to 26 March 2023

Join South Library and Alliance Française as we celebrate French culture and traditions throughout March.

All events take place at South Library, 66 Colombo Street.

South Library 66 Colombo Street (corner Hunter Terrace and Colombo Street)

Events

Opening event: Sunday 5 March 10.30am to 12.00noon

Join us as we officially open our Celebrate France event. Listen to children singing French songs, take part in crafts, a scavenger hunt and more!

Find out more

Crêpes workshop: Sunday 5 March 12noon to 1.30pm

Do you want to learn how to make and savour delicious French crêpes? Come with family and friends and join French locals in this fun cooking session in which you'll be able to pour, flip and eat your own crêpes, while learning about the traditions associated with them in France! We will have a dairy-free option.

Ages: All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost: $5.74 includes booking fee

Book now

Pétanque: Sunday 5 March 1pm to 2pm

Join Eric and friends for a traditional game of boules.

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

Afterschool activity zone: Tuesday 7 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

Stories with Alliance Française: Wednesday 8 March 11am to 11.30am

Join the Alliance Française for children's stories, rhymes and songs in French. Aimed at preschoolers but all children are welcome. Vive les enfants!

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

Afterschool activity zone: Thursday 9 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

French conversation lesson: Friday 10 March 2pm to 3pm

Do you want to pass as French next time you meet a francophone - at least for a few minutes? Try this short and friendly conversation class with Debbie, from the Alliance Française. You'll learn a few basics for a café conversation, and perfect your pronunciation. Le café will be provided!

Ages: Teens & Adults

Cost: $FREE

Book now

Stories with Alliance Française: Sunday 12 March 11am to 11.30am

Join the Alliance Française for children's stories, rhymes and songs in French. Aimed at preschoolers but all children are welcome. Vive les enfants! Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

Afterschool activity zone: Tuesday 14 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

Exploring French peaks talk: Wednesday 15 March 5pm to 6pm

Join Richard and James for an informal chat about exciting peaks, valleys, passes and mountain huts in France. Richard and James, who have French partners and children, are amateur mountaineers and have beautiful photos and memories to share about their travels and sporting exploits through French mountains. Come and share yours too!

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

A Kiwi's Life in France talk: Thursday 16 March 2pm to 3pm

Tracy Chollet is a kiwi married to a Frenchman. She has lived in France for many years and is fluent in the language. She has written a book, called Alignment, in which she has put her experience of living in France into a novel. Join Tracy as she talks about her experiences of living in France, adapting to the life style, and how she wove this into her book ‘Alignment”. Free, no bookings required.

Alignment



Find out more

Afterschool activity zone: Thursday 16 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

Tour de France talk: Friday 17 March 5pm to 6.30pm

Every July over half a million people converge on the roads of France to watch cyclists fight it out to win the high speed 3-week chess game that is the Tour de France. 120 years old this year, Le Tour is a hugely significant cultural, sporting, economic and political event for France. Join avid cycling fan James to discuss some of the things that make the Tour so great. No previous knowledge of cycling is required.

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

Children's Games: Saturday 18 March 10am to 12noon

Join us for some typical French outdoor games including 'le béret', '1-2-3 Soleil', 'Colin Maillard', 'l'élastique' and many others.

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

Quiz: Saturday 18 March 2pm to 3pm

How much do you know about France? The Alliance Française of Christchurch will test your general knowledge on French history, culture, geography and cuisine with a fun, custom-made quiz! Participate in teams of up to 3 people. The winning team will get a prize!

Ages: Teens & Adults

Cost: $FREE

Book now

Stories with Alliance Française: Sunday 19 March 11am to 11.30am

Join the Alliance Française for children's stories, rhymes and songs in French. Aimed at preschoolers but all children are welcome. Vive les enfants!

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

Afterschool activity zone: Tuesday 21 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

Afterschool activity zone: Thursday 23 March 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Join us for some French themed crafts and activities as we celebrate French culture and traditions.

Free, no bookings required.

Find out more

More about France