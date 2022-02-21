Choose your news, direct to your inbox

The news, media and online information have become controversial due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fake news, disinformation have become there own news stories. I like to stay abreast of the latest news, I do get weary of reading about COVID-19 and vaccines and mandates and protesters. Sometimes I long for the good news story that New Zealand is famous for "Ducklings stop traffic to cross road" or "Cat burglar steals neighbours socks". Even reading about the Winter Olympics has been a good, news about ice skating and snowboarding feats as well as sports that you only read about when the Winter Olympics is on like curling, luge and biathlon.

Try NewsBank Access New Zealand which has a huge range of New Zealand newspapers big and small, more than 100 titles that cover the whole country from Kaitaia to Invercargill. This collection includes small community newspapers through to major titles such as the New Zealand Herald, The Press and The Dominion Post.

Choose your news, whether prefer business, crime or environment news, sports or good news, set up alerts on specific things that interest you, and get the alerts directly to your inbox. This is super easy just run your search then click on "Create Alert".



Put in your email address and how often you would like to receive your alert and you're done! Sit back and let the news come to you.

Find out more at NewsBank Access New Zealand