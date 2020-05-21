Have I got news(papers) for you!

NewsBank - Access New Zealand have now made 6 of New Zealand's major newspaper titles available in full image. Just like reading the real thing but on your screen.
What papers can you read?
- The Press
- The New Zealand Herald
- The Dominion Post
- Sunday Star Times
- Waikato Times
- The Otago Daily News (coming soon)
How do I find them?
- Click on the links above or
- Go to NewsBank- Access New Zealand (log in with your library card and pin/password)
- Scroll down the page until you see the quick links and select your newspaper
- Then select the paper with "Image" in the format column
- Then select the date of the newspaper you want to read.