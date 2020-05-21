Have I got news(papers) for you!

NewsBank - Access New Zealand have now made 6 of New Zealand's major newspaper titles available in full image. Just like reading the real thing but on your screen.

What papers can you read?

How do I find them?

Click on the links above or

Go to NewsBank- Access New Zealand (log in with your library card and pin/password)

Scroll down the page until you see the quick links and select your newspaper

Then select the paper with "Image" in the format column

Then select the date of the newspaper you want to read.

More information